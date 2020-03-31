Kazakhstan reports first coronavirus death

Kazakhstan confirmed the first death from coronavirus infection.

Kazakh Information Minister Dauren Abayev extended his condolences to the family and relatives of the late person.

Later President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered his condolences to the family and relatives of the woman.

The President noted that Kazakhstanis being together will be able to win the battle against coronavirus. "The death of the 64-year-old woman indicates gravity of the coronavirus and utmost importance of observance of quarantine regulations. My sincere condolences to her family and relatives. It was decided to toughen quarantine measures in the Kazakh capital, Almaty and Shymkent," the Twitter post of the Kazakh President reads.





We will together win the epidemic battle, draw the lesson and make practical conclusions," the Preisdent noted.













