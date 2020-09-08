Kazakhstan reports new COVID-19 cases, total at 106,361

60 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The new COVID-19 cases by city/region are as follows: 4 in Nur-Sultan city, 4 in Almaty city, 3 in Akmola region, 3 in Almaty region, 6 in Atyrau region, 15 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 8 in West Kazakhstan region, 5 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 4 – in Pavlodar region, 4 in North Kazakhstan region, taking the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 106,361.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.