Kazakhstan resumes flights with India

02.11.2021, 11:47 8614
Images | open sources
At the session of the Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the COVID-19 spread it was decided to resume flights between Kazakhstan and India, the Civil Aviation Committee reports.

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana will resume flights en route Almaty-Delhi-Almaty set to run three times a week starting from November 15, 2021.

The airline is to operate flights in strict observation of the sanitary and epidemiological rules and according to the schedule available on the its website.

Source: Kazinform


 
Social activists said foreign sadist teacher works at Nazarbayev Intellectual School

02.11.2021, 18:12 8101
Lee Ashford, foreign teacher of computer programming, who works at the Nazarbayev Intellectual School (NIS) in Almaty, has a criminal conviction for causing grievous bodily harm, said Dina Smailova, head of the Don’t Be Silent KZ public foundation.
 

We learned that Lee Ashford who worked at NIS in Taldykorgan from October 2018 to August 2021 and transferred to NIS Almaty in September 2021, has a criminal record for causing grievous bodily harm. In May 2017, he was convicted by the Royal Criminal Court of Cardiff (UK) and has a ban on teaching," she said.

 
She noted that according to paragraph 2 of Article 26 of the Labor Code, persons with a criminal record are not allowed in an organization in the field of education.
 

However, he was hired by NIS in violation of the law. We have all the official documents: a letter from the prosecutor, a criminal record, documents confirming his employment in NIS," she added.


Source: KazTAG


 
Kazakhstan adds 1,181 new daily cases of COVID-19

02.11.2021, 11:56 8128
Kazakhstan adds 1,181 new daily cases of COVID-19
Images | open sources
Kazakhstan has reported 1,181 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Pavlodar region has seen the highest triple-digit number of COVID-19 cases in the past day – 168. Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities have each reported 145 fresh daily COVID-19 infections.

North Kazakhstan region has reported 137 daily coronavirus cases, Karaganda region – 131, and Akmola region – 118.

89 more infections have been logged in Almaty region, 79 in Kostanay region, 64 in East Kazakhstan region, 19 in Shymkent city, 19 in Atyrau region, 16 in Turkestan region, 15 in Kyzylorda region, 13 in Zhambyl region, and 10 in Aktobe region.

West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions have seen nine and four fresh daily COVID-19 cases, respectively.

The country has so far reported 941,793 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Source: Kazinform


 
‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ ballet set to premiere in Kazakh capital

01.11.2021, 16:52 54163
‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ ballet set to premiere in Kazakh capital
Images | kazinform
The premiere of the ballet Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will take place on November 19 and 20 at Astana Opera under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Sports. The Hungarian production team offers the capital’s audience unusual choreography, music in the style of American musical, unique sets reminiscent of famous cartoons, as well as spectacular special effects. Choreographer Gyula Harangozу Jr. spoke about the special features of this ballet,  the Astana Opera’s press service said.
 
Your ballet Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is equally loved by both children and adults. Could you please share the secret of such popularity?
 
I guess it is because I did not try to make a ballet, but a theatrical performance. You do not have to be a ballet fan to enjoy this show and you can be 4 years old or 90 years old, you can follow and enjoy the actions on a level adequate for you. This is not the kind of show, where the parents accompany their children for their sake and are bored during the performance, but they themselves equally enjoy the show.
 
Many people say that the ballet resembles an animated film due to the frequent change of scenery and the feeling of ‘frame-by-frame’. Did you use this technique intentionally?
 
Yes, I did it on purpose and I based the show on the Walt Disney animated film, not on the written fairytale. I chose a composer and a stage designer, who used to work with musicals, on purpose, because, if I want to reach a wider scale of audience, I have to work more or less the way how the musical makers work nowadays. You could not call this ballet a musical because nobody sings in it, but you can call it as a ‘dancical’.
 
Tell us about how you choose ballet dancers for their roles. What characteristics do you primarily concentrate on?
 
The leading roles are easier to choose, because all dancers must have good classical technique. That being said, Snow White should be cute, the Prince – handsome and a good partner, the Huntsman – a good character and a very good partner, the Queen should be pretty, have a very evil character, and Dopey should have excellent technique and a character, which can be loved by the audience. All the other dwarfs should have their own character and I am looking for dancers who do not just look like, but can play the character they are supposed to dance onstage.
 
Tell us about the music for the performance.
 
Due to the fact that I wrote the libretto and we made the music together with the composer Tibor Kocsбk, on each rehearsal, I explained to him what the next scene is, how long it is and what is happening in this scene. After that I began to dance the rhythm. He picked it up and improvised a melody to it. Then he worked out that sequence at home for the next rehearsal, where we finally fixed it. It is the reason why all the actions in the ballet fit the music perfectly. The reason why we have so many different types of music is because for each character, I preferred to choose a certain musical character, for example, more classical for the main roles, more folk music for the corps de ballet, more contemporary for the small helper of the Queen. At this rate, with the different kinds of music, we could empathize with each character onstage.
 
Will there be any special aspects and considerations, particularities in the Kazakh production or will it be exactly the same as elsewhere?
 
Minor changes could be everywhere, but to make that decision I have to get to know the dancers better and work with them for a while.

Source: Kazinform


 
