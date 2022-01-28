Kazakhstan resumes int'l air service with 25 countries, flies to 76 destinations

Images | depositphotos.com

Hungary will provide Kazakhstanis with 250 educational grants. Our citizens will be able to study free of charge at Hungarian universities thanks to the agreements reached between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Human Resources of the Republic of Hungary as part of the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Now we are working on improving the rules for the selection of applicants for their education within the framework of such intergovernmental agreements. Benefits will be initiated for socially vulnerable segments of the population, such as children from large families, orphans, children with special educational needs, as well as for applicants from rural areas," said Anuar Zhangozin, Chairman of the Board of the Center for International Programs.

The Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program provides Kazakhstanis with 250 grants for the following programs:

- the bachelor's program - 110 places;

- the master's program - 90 places;

- the program "bachelor's + master's" - 30 places;

- the doctoral program - 20 places.

The grants cover the costs of taking Hungarian language courses, academic studies, dormitory accommodation, medical insurance, and students are also paid a monthly stipend.

Training is in English and Hungarian. Applicants undergo a one-year study of the Hungarian language when choosing to study in Hungarian, after which they study according to the chosen program.

More detailed information about the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program will be additionally published on the website of the Center for International Programs or on the website of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

JSC "Center for International Programs" is working on the conclusion of new agreements with other countries.

In 2021, Kazakhstan has already expanded the geography of the Bolashak international scholarship with new countries. The number of universities for study increased from 138 to 207 for 2021-2023.