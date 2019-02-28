Kazakhstan risks losing gains in slavery fight - UN human rights expert

Almaty. October 2. Kazakhstan Today - A new law which complicates the process for labourers to acquire work permits in Kazakhstan risks reversing recent gains made by the Central Asian country in its fight against slavery, a United Nations human rights expert warned on Monday.



"I spoke to employers and Government officials who are frustrated by the complicated process to obtain a work permit," the Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, Gulnara Shahinian, said in a news release, following her eight-day visit to the country, UN News Center reports.



"In some cases, unless assisted by an intermediary such as an NGO[non-governmental organization], the employer does not bother applying for a work permit and prefers instead to employ undocumented workers," she added, noting that recent statistics show that there are over twice as many undocumented workers in Kazakhstan than documented workers.



The Government of Kazakhstan has been fighting slavery since 2009 when instances of forced and bonded labour were found in the country's tobacco plantations.



However, Ms. Shahinian acknowledged that recently proposed revisions to the law complicating the work permit application process would ultimately dissuade employers and employees from pursuing a legal path to employment.



Ms. Shahinian urged the Government to implement a range of anti-slavery measures, including establishing an easier process for acquiring work permits, creating a national awareness of slavery, providing training to government officials and civil society, and educating employers and workers about their rights and obligations. At the same time, she applauded the Government's readiness to address the problems related to modern forms of slavery.



The expert's findings will be presented at the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council in September 2013. Independent experts, or special rapporteurs, are appointed by the Council to examine and report back, in an unpaid capacity, on specific human rights themes.



