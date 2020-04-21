Kazakhstan's coronavirus cases climb to 1546

Kazakhstan recorded 1546 coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reports.



The number of people who contracted coronavirus in Kazakhstan reached 1,546. Out of which 346 were registered in Nur-Sultan, 495 in Almaty, 46 in Shymkent, 81 in Akmola region, 23 in Aktobe region, 37 in Almaty region, 72 in Atyrau region, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 54 in Zhambyl region, 33 in West Kazakhstan, 87 in Karaganda region, 9 in Kostanay region, 143 in Kyzylorda region, 12 in Mangistau region, 15 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan, 56 in Turkestan region.



