Kazakhstan's coronavirus cases climb to 17,225

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 446 new coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





6 new cases were revealed in Almaty, 61 in Karaganda region, 53 in Nur-Sultan, 32 in Shymkent, 30 in West Kazakhstan, 28 in East Kazakhstan, 26 in North Kazakhstan, 23 in Turkestan region, 22 in Akmola region, 20 in Aktobe region, 20 in Pavlodar region, 19 in Zhambyl region, 16 in Atyrau region, 14 in Kostanay region, 8 in Almaty region, 8 in Kyzylorda region.





Thus the number of those who contracted COVID-19 in Kazakhstan climbed to 17,225.









