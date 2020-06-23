Kazakhstan's coronavirus cases climb to 17,732

Over the past 24 hours, 507 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan, coronavorus2020.kz reports.

103 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 58 in Karaganda region, 38 in Atyrau region, 34 in East Kazakhstan, 33 in Kostanay region, 32 in West Kazakhstan, 32 in Almaty, 31 in Pavlodar region, 27 in North Kazakhstan, 22 in Akmola region, 19 in Shymkent, 19 in Turkestan region, 18 in Aktobe region, 15 in Mangistau region, 10 in Almaty region, 9 in Zhambyl region, 7 in Kyzylorda region.





Thus the number of those who contracted coronavirus in Kazakhstan settled at 17,732.

