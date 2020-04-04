Kazakhstan's coronavirus cases climb to 372

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has climbed to 372.

Three new patients contracted COVID-19 were detected in Kyzylorda region - 1, in Aktobe region - 1 and in Almaty region -1. To date, 372 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the country including 184 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 84 cases in Almaty, 14 cases in Karaganda region, 16 cases in Atyrau region, 16 cases in Akmola region, 3 cases in Zhambyl region, 3 cases in Shymkent, 2 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 9 cases in Almaty region, 4 cases in Aktobe region, 3 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 1 case in Pavlodar region, 1 case in Mangistau region, 25 cases in Kyzylorda region, 2 cases in West Kazakhstan region and 5 cases in Turkestan region.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.