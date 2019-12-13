‘Kazakhstan’s Lapland’ Burabay welcomes new winter season

New winter season was opened December 1 in the so called "Kazakhstan’s Lapland" – Burabay resort area.

In the residence of Santa Claus in Burabay, the visitors are offered to ride a sleigh pulled by deer and huskies and to go skating. The owner of the residence Santa, elves and other fairy-tale characters will help feel the atmosphere of magic on New Year's Eve.

It is worth noting that "Kazakhstan’s Lapland" is becoming a favorite vacation spot both for children and for adults. Thousands of people visit this tourist site annually. Little Kazakhstanis can send letters to Santa for the whole winter.

By tradition, children from various regions of the country attended the opening of the Santa's residence this year. And the organizers had something to surprise and please their guests. But the season has just begun, and all the most interesting is to come.

