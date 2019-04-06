Kazakhstan’s low-cost airline sells one ticket a second

Talgat Lastayev, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, has held today a meeting with Tim Jordan, Head of FlyArystan, the Committee informs.

The head of the airline said that the sales of Nur-Sultan - Almaty flight tickets at the price of KZT 6,999 have started.

Flights on the route Almaty - Nur-Sultan will be operated twice a day. Over 2,000 tickets were sold in two hours' time. 70% of all air tickets were purchased at a zero-baggage fee.

According to the airline, 90% of airline tickets were sold online.

As Kazinform previously reported, flights on Airbus A320 jet airliners to Nur-Sultan will begin on May 1, 2019.

Tomorrow, FlyArystan starts sales of Almaty - Karaganda flight tickets.

