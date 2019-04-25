KazakhstanИs machine guns found in the world top-5

In his speech at the government hour in the Majilis, Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov noted that the machine guns of Kazakhstan production entered into the top-five in the world.





As of today, our plant’s weapons are among the five best weapons of the world level. The plant exports its products, they are helicopter, tank machine guns. Those served know," said Beibut Atamkulov.





According to the head of the Ministry, Kazakhstan almost fully covers its needs in the sphere of military shipbuilding by domestic plants.





If 25 years ago Kazakhstan did not have shipbuilding at all, now owing to the team of the Ural plant we have manufactured 47 ships for the Armed Forces, border services and coast guard. Our two plants in Uralsk," said Beibut Atamkulov.





We note the Minister informed that the Ministry planned to launch SKD assembly of MI-8, 17 helicopters at Aircraft Repair Plant No 405 in Almaty.





The head of the Ministry told that as of January 2018 localization of Arlan armored vehicles’ production in Kazakhstan reached 70%.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.