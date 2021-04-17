Kazakhstan’s place in COVID-19 world ranking

Kazakhstan ranks 110th in the world ranking in the number of COVID-19 cases with an indicator of 14.565 per 1 million population, in the "number of deaths from COVID-19" Kazakhstan ranks 107th in the world, the proportion of recoveries from coronavirus infection is 98.4%.





The incidence of coronavirus in the world remains high. More than 76 000 new cases are recorded in the United States per day, in a number of European countries, including Turkey – 62 000, France - 43 000, Germany – 32 000, Poland - 21 000, etc.





Due to the morbidity rise in Turkey and in our country, sanitary and quarantine control at the state border has been tightened in terms of reducing international flights with Turkey.





By date in the world, according to www.worldometers, more than 139 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered, the rise in incidence is 0.6; 2 984 721 people died, the mortality rate is 2.1%.





Since the pandemic outbreak, Kazakhstan has taken 110th place in this rating with an indicator of 14.565 per 1 million population, in the number of deaths from COVID-19 Kazakhstan ranks 107th in the world, the proportion of recoveries from coronavirus infection is 98.4%. In the coverage of the population with tests for CVI, Kazakhstan is in 71st place in the world.





To stabilize the epidemiological situation, the Government of Kazakhstan undertook a set of restrictive measures, as well as mass vaccination of the population. Already, more than 560 000 people have been vaccinated, the daily vaccination coverage stands at more than 70 000.













