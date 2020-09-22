Kazakhstan’s population up 1.3 pct

Kazakhstan’s population has increased to 18 million 767 thousand people by August 1, 2020, including 11 million 049 thousand city dwellers, amounting for 58.9% of the total population and 7 million 718 thousand rural dwellers (41.5%), the Statistics Committee reported.

The population has grown by 1.3% or 238.6 thousand people compared to August 1, 2019.

Considerable rises in population have been reported in the three major cities of the country: Almaty city (by 64.2 thousand people), Nur-Sultan city (by 52 thousand), and the city of Shymkent (by 30.6 thousand).





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.