Kazakhstan's The Gold of the Great Steppe exhibition to unveil in Moscow

Photo: Kazinform News Agency

An exhibition The Gold of the Great Steppe will be unveiled in Moscow today. Residents and guests of the Russian capital will get a unique chance to familiarize with exclusive archeological finds from the archives of East Kazakhstan region.

The exhibition is organized by akimat (administration) of East Kazakhstan region together with the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation.

Over 25,000 exhibit items will be showcased at the State Central Museum of Modern History of Russia.

The Golden Man discovered by Abdesh Toleubayev in 2003 and dating back to VII-VIII B.C. will be the center piece of the exhibition.

