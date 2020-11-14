Kazakhstan’s total COVID-19 cases surpass 119,000

Kazakhstan has added 638 new daily COVID-19 cases, raising its COVID-19 caseload to 119,129, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

A trend of triple-digit COVID-19 cases is still observed in East Kazakhstan region, where 261 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported over the past day. Kostanay region and Nur-Sultan city have reported the second and third highest numbers of daily COVID-19 cases – 53 and 51, accordingly.

Pavlodar region follows with 49.

43 new daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Kazakhstan region, 39 – in the city of Almaty, 37 – in Akmola region, 30 – West Kazakhstan region, 17 – in Karaganda region, 16 – in Almaty region, 12 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Aktobe region, 7 – in Zhambyl region, 4 – in the city of Shymkent as well as in Turkestan region, 3 – in Mangistau region, and 2 – in Kyzylorda region.

The country's COVID-19 caseload stands at 119,129.

Kazakhstan reports 179 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases

179 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

The country has also reported 65 more recovered cases and 3 more deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

Since August 1, COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 39,724 Kazakhstanis, killing 415. The country’s total recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia stand at 29,416.

Daily COVID-19 recoveries up to 326 in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has added 326 new COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, more from 245 reported in the previous day.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in East Kazakhstan region – 78. With 50, North Kazakhstan region has reported the second highest daily COVID-19 recoveries. The third highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Nur-Sultan city - 45.

42 more COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Pavlodar region, 31 – in Akmola region, 16 – in Kyzylorda region, 15 – in West Kazakhstan region, 14 – in Karaganda region, 10 – in Aktobe region, and 8 – in the city of Shymkent.

Almaty and Atyrau regions each have reported 7 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The country has so far reported a total of 108,958 COVID-19 recoveries.













