Kazakhstan scientists say COVID-19 is "like roulette"

COVID-19 is the super-virus that scientists had been warning about, Almaz Sharman, professor of medicine, president of the Academy of Preventive Medicine of Kazakhstan, member of the American Health Association, said.





It may not be so deadly, but its danger lies in its persistence, it is not so aggressive, but extremely infectious. It spares some people and does not spare others, like a kind of roulette, "Sharman said.





“Scientists said 20 years ago that a super-virus was coming, and everyone needed to be ready for it. Nobody believed until it went down on us. People’s memory is short, I remember that if in June-July everyone walked in panic and shock, now everyone again became careless. Unfortunately, loved ones were dying. Therefore, you need to constantly remind, and the media have an important mission - to communicate information to all people, "the speaker added.









