Kazakhstan sends 100 mobile medical ventilators to Tajikistan

On December 22 Kazakhstan sent 100 mobile medical ventilators to Tajikistan by road, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.

The Ministry sent ventilators pursuant to the President's task and instruction of the Government of Kazakhstan as of December 10, 2020 On rendering official humanitarian aid to Tajikistan.

The mobile ventilators are manufactured at Tynys factory in Kokshetau. It produces 500 ventilators a month. Each costs KZT 750,000.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.