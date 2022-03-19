Система Orphus

Kazakhstan sends humanitarian medical aid to Ukraine

14.03.2022, 09:51 45056
Kazakhstan sends humanitarian medical aid to Ukraine
Images | The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry
The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry sends humanitarian medical aid to Ukraine. Two flights are set to leave for Ukraine on March 14 and 15 from the airport in Almaty, Kazinform cites the Ministry's official website.

Kazakhstan sends humanitarian assistance in response to the official appeal of the foreign country. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned to urgently render humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine pursuant to the appeal. Kazakhstan agreed with neighboring countries with hubs deployed for receiving and distributing international humanitarian efforts to Ukraine to safely deliver humanitarian supplies to Ukraine. The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry and Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry negotiated delivering humanitarian aid en route Almaty-Katowice (Poland) by air. The total amount of humanitarian supplies is 28.2 tonnes, including antibiotics, cough medicines, blood pressure medications.

 
Head of State receives Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov

18.03.2022, 19:14 16226
Head of State receives Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the criminal activity in the country as well as investigations of the criminal acts committed during the January events, identification and holding accountable offenders, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
According to the information presented to the President, 2,988 criminal cases are in progress. Charges have been issued on 188 cases, of which 166 were sent to the courts. The work is ongoing to confiscate stolen guns in illicit circulation.
 
The Head of State was familiarized with the measures to improve the activity of internal affairs bodies, In particular, the revision of the system of assessment of police work, debureaucratization, optimization of the pretrial process as well as law enforcement and greater protection of the rights of the citizens.
 
Akhmetzhanov told about new approaches toward the implementation of anti-corruption policy, greater effectiveness of personnel management, provision of meritocracy principle, and, and transparency of processes through digitalization.
 
In addition, Tokayev was informed about the modernization of the penitentiary system, improvement of the legal position and conditions of convicted prisoners and their resocialization.
 
In conclusion, the President gave a number of instructions aimed at increasing further the level of rule of law in the country, quality transition into a service work model of internal affairs bodies.
 
New sanitary regulation published

18.03.2022, 14:07 16066
New sanitary regulation published
Images | pexels.com
Zhanar Urazalina, Chief State Sanitary Doctor for Transport, signed a resolution "On easing restrictive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection at transport facilities," Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
So, at international airports and railway stations, it is necessary to ensure frequent ventilation of all rooms; cleaning with detergents and disinfectants; provide personal with protective equipment (masks, gloves).
 
Employees and passengers must wear medical masks inside the buildings of airports, stations and passenger service points.
 
At railway stations and airports, there should be a medical or health center with an isolation room. Until the arrival of an ambulance, employees of airports and railway stations will be accommodated in it in case of deterioration in their health.
 
On regular passenger transportation (aviation, railway electric rolling stock (metro), passengers in the vehicle must be allowed in an amount not exceeding the number of seats, with the exception of specialized vehicles (apron buses).
 
It is still necessary to carry out disinfection of public transport at the end of the shift (flight, route).
 
Employees and passengers in the vehicle must wear medical masks.
 
This regulation entered into force on March 17, 2022.
 
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz

18.03.2022, 11:46 16346
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz
Images | Qazaqstan TV
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Nauryz Holiday, Kazinform reports.
 
In his address the Head of State noted that this holiday has deep roots.
 

Nauryz awakens nature, cherishes live, calls to renewal and revival," the Head of State said during the state prizes awarding ceremony held in Akorda.

 
The Head of State said that he put forward important initiatives in his Address to the Nation on the way to building New Kazakhstan.
 

Our goal is to build an efficient country and fair society, raise people's welfare and improve people's living standards. The key is to preserve our independence and make Kazakhstan a strong country," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

 
Sultanate of Oman cancels visa requirements for Kazakhstanis

17.03.2022, 16:40 24616
Sultanate of Oman cancels visa requirements for Kazakhstanis
Images | Depositphotos
From April 1, citizens of Kazakhstan with a national passport will be able to visit the Sultanate of Oman for a period of 14 days without first obtaining a tourist visa. This was reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
If citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan are planning a trip to Oman for more than 14 days, then it is necessary to apply for a visa of the appropriate category.
 
Extension of visa-free stay in the country is not provided, violation of these rules entails a fine of 10 Omani rials (about 26 US dollars) for each overdue day.
 
At the same time, the Foreign Ministry draws attention to the fact that a number of restrictive measures are in place in the country against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this regard, the rules for entering this country can be found on the website of the Oman airport.
 
Previously, to visit Oman without a tourist visa, citizens of Kazakhstan had to have a valid visa from the United States, the Schengen countries or Japan in their passport, the press service noted.
 
Situation on CVI in Kazakhstan as of March 17

17.03.2022, 11:00 24526
Situation on CVI in Kazakhstan as of March 17
Images | pixabay.com
Data on the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of March 17 has been announced, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to coronavirus2020.kz.
 
Over the past day, 78 patients with positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan.
 
By region:
 
- Nur-Sultan - 8
 
- Almaty - 33
 
- Shymkent - 1
 
- Akmola region - 2
 
- Aktobe region - 1
 
- Atyrau region - 1
 
- East Kazakhstan region - 11
 
- Zhambyl region - 1
 
- West Kazakhstan region - 1
 
- Karaganda region - 3
 
- Kostanay region - 5
 
- Mangistau region - 1
 
- Pavlodar region - 1
 
- North Kazakhstan region - 9
 
In total, 1,304,723 cases have been identified in the country. Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 509 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. Total recovered in Kazakhstan - 1,283,129.
 
Matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan regions as of March 16
 
There are no regions in the "red" and "yellow" zones.
 
The "green" zone includes: Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Almaty region, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Turkestan regions. According to the matrix, Kazakhstan is in the "green" zone for coronavirus.
 
Kazakhstan adds 54 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

15.03.2022, 08:19 38771
Kazakhstan adds 54 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs
Images | unsplash.com
Kazakhstan has reported 54 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
 
The highest double-digit number of COVID-19 cases has been seen in Almaty city - 24.
 
Five daily COVID-19 infections have been logged in North Kazahstan region, four in Shymkent city, three in Nur-Sultan city, three in Akmola region, three in Aktobe region, three in West Kazakhstan region, three in Karaganda region, two in Almaty region, one in Atyrau region, one in East Kazakhstan region, one in Kostanay region, and one in Kyzylorda region.
 
The country has so far reported 1,304,560 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
 
230 died amid unrest, Prosecutor General

14.03.2022, 13:11 44956
230 died amid unrest, Prosecutor General
Images | Facebook | Shelepova
"230 people, including 19 military and law enforcement representatives, died the countrywide as a result of events occurred in January," Prosecutor General Berik Assylov made public at today's plenary session of the Majilis.
 
The most died in the city of Almaty up to 139. As is known, 86 attackers were killed during assaults on the administration buildings and during restoring law and order.
 
Law enforcement forces killed 63 attackers in 7 other regions while defending buildings of akimats, police and National Security Committee's department.
 
Organizers took actions under the precise plan
 
At today's plenary session of the Majilis Kazakh Prosecutor General Berik Assylov told about the progress of investigation of January events.
 
According to him, initially meetings were peaceful. Since January 1 people in western regions of Kazakhstan requested to lower gas prices. The Government of Kazakhstan met their requirement, though people in Almaty, Shymkent and other rural settlements went to the streets. On January 4-5 the violence stage started in 11 regions.
 
He stressed that the organizers took actions under the precise plan. They coordinated all through WhatsАpp and Telegram. Some groups proceeded to looting stores, some attacked on buildings of akimats, National Security Committee, police and President's Residency, etc.
 
Over 1,500 state and commercial buildings damaged, Prosecutor General's Office
 

Over 1,500 state and commercial buildings were damaged during the January events," Prosecutor General Berik Assylov made public at today's plenary session of the Majilis.

 
765 vehicles, including fire trucks, ambulance, police and civil vehicles, were burnt.
 
Besides, damage inflicted to citizens, business and state reached many billions.
 

The key goal was to grab power," he stressed.

 
Over 2,800 guns stolen amid riots
 

Over 2,800 guns were stolen amid the mass riots," Kazakh Interior Ministry Marat Akhmetzhanov said at today's plenary session of the Majilis.

 
Over 2,800 guns were stolen amid the mass riots.
 
He added that stores and other business facilities were robbed.
 

1,700 citizens and business entities suffered as a result of riots. The damage cost over KZT 100 bln," Akhmetzhanov told the sitting underway in Nur-Sultan.

 
Source: Kazinform
 
Tokayev meets with Chairman of Supreme Court Zhakip Assanov

11.03.2022, 15:45 49716
Tokayev meets with Chairman of Supreme Court Zhakip Assanov
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the state of the judicial system and current issues of justice administration, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
According to Zhakip Assanov, in 2021 out of 1.2 million decisions issued by district courts, higher authorities dismissed or made changes to 17 thousand or 1.4% .
 
Tokayev was briefed on the outcomes of the work of administrative courts that began operation on July 1, 2021. Over half a year they received 14 thousand cases with the government bodies losing every second case. Previously, 85% verdicts were issued in their favor.
 
The President was also informed about the development of alternative ways to resolve disputes. Jointly with the governor's office, out-of-court mediation centers on spot were established, with the courts assisting in finding compromise solutions. The number of cases ending up in reconciliation accounts for 34% of the total cases compared to 3% previously.
 
The Chairman of the Supreme Court reported the situation in the field of criminal justice is changing. According to him, accusatory is being eliminated in courts. Over the past four years, those acquitted on grave and especially grave charges have risen by seven times (from 20-30 to 200 a year).
 
Following the meeting, the Head of State defined a number of tasks to be implemented as part of the modernization of judicial bodies.
 
