Kazakhstan sets new record as new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 in one day

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, recorded the highest number of daily infections with 5,006. Karaganda region has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases - 2,497. Almaty city rounds out the top 3 with 2,057 new COVID-19 cases.
1,200 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Akmola region, 865 - in Pavlodar region, 586 - in Aktobe region, 556 - in Atyrau region, 540 - in East Kazakhstan region, 467 - in Almaty region, 444 - in Shymkent city, 420 - in Kostanay region, 410 - in West Kazakhstan region, 370 - in Kyzylorda region, 280 - in Zhambyl region, 256 - in Mangistau region, 182 - in North Kazakhstan region, and 148 - in Turkestan region.
The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the onset of the global pandemic stands at 1,117,160.
