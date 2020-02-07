Kazakhstan starts celebrations of 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi

The celebrations of the 1150th anniversary of a great scientist Al-Farabi officially kicked off the Almaty city.

Krymbek Kusherbayev, Secretary of State and Chairman of the State Commission for preparations and holding of the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi, gave the official start to the celebrations.

In his remarks at the inauguration ceremony Secretary Kusherbayev talked about the importance of this milestone for Kazakhstan.

He further congratulated participants of the ceremony on the start of the celebrations of the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi.

It is worth mentioning that this year Kazakhstan marks two anniversaries – the 175th anniversary of Abai and the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.