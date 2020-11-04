Kazakhstan strengthens restrictive measures at the state border

On November 2 this year, under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, an online meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission (IDC) was held on prevention of the spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Primeminister.kz reports.

Minister of Health A. Tsoi reported on the sanitary and epidemiological situation and the readiness for the second wave of COVID-19, the Chairman of the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition S. Zhumangarin - on monitoring the price policy of personal protective equipment, control over compliance with sanitary requirements - Minister of Internal Affairs E. Turgumbayev, situation in the regions - akims of Akmola region E. Marzhikpayev, North Kazakhstan region - K. Aksakalov, Pavlodar region - A. Skakov, deputy akim of East Kazakhstan region Sh. Buktugutov.

As of November 2 of this year, there is an increase in the incidence in most regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From 5 to 18 October this year, 1272 cases were detected in the country, from October 19 to November 1, this year - 3352 people. During the day, 442 people fell ill. The growth rate is 0.4%, the reproductive rate is 1.4. Infectious beds are loaded by 22%, intensive care - by 18%.

The greatest increase in the incidence over the month is noted in East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.

The head of government instructed to increase the efficiency of monitoring groups to control compliance of business entities and the population with restrictive measures and quarantine regime. The Prime Minister noted that all regions have fulfilled the task set to bring the stabilization funds up to the standards of the Health Ministry.

The PM instructed to continue the provision of polyclinics, hospitals, ambulance services with the necessary equipment. The ministries of digitalization and health were instructed to accelerate the development and implementation of programs for tracking contact persons, patients, monitoring of compliance with sanitary requirements, the Ministry of Industry - to speed up the supply of X-ray devices, ambulances to the regions, and akimats - to speed up their adoption.

IDC made a number of decisions:

I. Amendments to the procedure for crossing the State Border for: foreigners who have a residence permit in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, their family members; foreigners who are family members of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This category of persons can cross the State Border of the Republic of Kazakhstan no more than once in 90 days (previously it was 30 days).

II. On visa-free regime. To extend until May 1, 2021 the suspension of the visa-free regime for citizens of 57 countries. To extend until January 1, 2021, the suspension of 72-hour visa-free stay on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan for transit passengers from China and India.

III. On flights with Turkey. To reduce the number of international flights with Turkey from 33 to 20 per week from November 9, this year.

















