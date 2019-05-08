Kazakhstan students to be taught the Hungarian language

It is planned to teach the Hungarian language to Kazakhstan students. It was said by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Kazakhstan Baranii Andrash.





We together with Minister Sagadiyev (the Kazakh Minister of Education and Science) agreed the initiative to teach the Hungarian language in the Kazakhstan universities. Now, we work over the preparation of the teacher of Hungarian to come to Kazakhstan and start to teach the language in the universities after relevant solutions have been accepted. We actively work over the preparation and choosing of Kazakhstan universities where the language can be taught," said Asdrash at a briefing.





According to the diplomat, the European government is interested in educating Kazakhstan students in the Hungarian language.





We are interested that as many as possible Kazakhstan students get education in the Hungarian language. Once they have mastered it, they will facilitate in the interstate dialogues ad strengthening of cooperation. According to the data, out of 1060 students who applied for the 1018-19 academic year, 63 students showed interest to study Hungarian, and then to continue the education in that language," the Ambassador said.





He also noted that over the last five years, teaching of the Kazakh language in one university of the country had been conducting.





That is the university in the city located in the southern Hungary. Within the faculty of the Altai studies, there is a direction in studying the Kazakh language. A native speaker teaches Kazakh there. I should say that it is of a great demand among Hungarian students, among those who study the program the Altai studies," Andrash said.









