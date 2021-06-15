Kazakhstan to build 39 new water reservoirs

Kazakhstan plans to build 39 new water reservoirs in 9 regions," Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum MIrzagaliyev said.

41 hazardous water reservoirs are to be restored the countrywide. Out of which 10 facilities were put into service in 2017-2019, 2 completed in 2020. 8 more facilities will be put into operation in 2021, the rest will be completed until 2025.

Kazakhstan plans to build 39 new water reservoirs in 9 regions up to 3.6 bln cubic meters a year. The Kensay-Koskorgan reservoir will be built in Turkestan region. Construction of water reservoirs will help mitigate threat of high flows in 70 rural settlements, start using 394,000 ha of irrigated lands, create more than 129,000 rural jobs, and avoid dependence on trans-boundary waters.













