Kazakhstan to build 42 schools in 2 years

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev promised to continue construction of new schools, Kazinform reports.

As of today there are 7,014 secondary schools in Kazakhstan. 128 of them provide three-shift schooling, 31 are in disrepair. Construction of 35 schools more to eliminate three-shift schooling and shut down 7 dilapidated schools was included into the 2019-2020 republican budget," the President told the plenary session of the Teachers’ August Conference held in Nur-Sultan.

He reminded that 1,198 schools were built since Kazakhstan gained its independence.

The President also drew attention to construction of private schools through Public Private Partnership (PPP) program.

