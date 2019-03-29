Kazakhstan to create renewable energy fund for Central Asia

"National Agency for Technological Development" JSC and the Islamic Corporation for Private Sector Development, a member of the Islamic Development Bank signed a memorandum of intent to create a Central Asian fund of renewable energy.



The purpose of the fund is to invest in projects in the alternative energy sector in the member countries of the Islamic Development Bank in Central Asia, including Kazakhstan for a period of 10 years.



The memorandum was signed within the visit of the Islamic Development Bank group in Kazakhstan and launch of the Country Partnership Strategy of Kazakhstan.



The Islamic Corporation for Private Sector Development is a division of Private Sector Department of the Islamic Bank, a multilateral development financial institution. It was established in 1999 with the declared capital of $ 2 billion and involving 49 countries as members. 50% of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the private sector belongs to the Islamic Development Bank, 20% - to public financial institutions and 30% - to the member states.



"National Agency for Technological Development" JSC was created with 100% participation in the share capital of the state. The agency was created to assist in the coordination of processes of innovation development and the provision of government support.



