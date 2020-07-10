Kazakhstan to declare July 13 National Day of Mourning

Kazakhstan will declare July 13 the National Day of Mourning," Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President stressed that virus still claims the lives of Kazakhstanis. The Head of State expressed his condolences to the family members of those who succumbed to the virus.

It is a common tragedy for all of us. That’s why I decided to declare July 13 the National Day of Mourning for people who died from pandemic. I am confident that all of us will honor the memory of those who died on that very day," the Head of State said delivering a televised address.





