Kazakhstan to design tourism development program by 2023

The government of Kazakhstan is instructed to work out a state program for the development of tourism until 2023.





This year I visited some potential tourist points in Kazakhstan. They are absolutely real. However, it takes much efforts to invest infrastructure of this tourism. The tourism development program is to be completed until 2023.





It must be supported by a financial and necessary legislative framework. Changes to the legislation on tourist activities should be considered before the end of this year," Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed speaking at a joint session of the Chambers of Parliament.





Also, the head of state noted that it is important to continue the complex work on the implementation of Rukhani Zhangyru program of modernization of public consciousness.





One of its most important tasks is to ensure the protection and popularization of historical and cultural heritage. In this regard, the Parliament is considering a relevant bill, its adoption will contribute to the effective development and protection of historical sacral objects in accordance with world experience," Nazarbayev said.





Besides, the head of state stated the importance of further improvement of legislation in the field of agro-industrial complex.





This is the largest sector of our economy, there is a great future, we need to work, this concerns insurance issues, the introduction of agricultural receipts in the development of credit partnerships, and the improvement of the control system in the field of veterinary medicine,"





The President instructed the Government and the Ministry of Agriculture to pay serious attention to the development of agrarian science.





The head of state noted that the relevant package of legislative amendments has been prepared and is in the Parliament.









