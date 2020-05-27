Kazakhstan to impose two-day quarantine on arrivals

According to the decision of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yessmagambetova on further strengthening of measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus infection, new arrivals to Kazakhstan must be isolated for up to two days in a quarantine hospital.

According to the decision of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor, Akims, heads of the regional health departments, the cities of Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent were instructed to ensure isolation of new arrivals to Kazakhstan in quarantine hospitals for up to two days. People arriving in Kazakhstan must undergo medical testing for COVID-19.













