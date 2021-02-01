COVID Digest: Kazakhstan to kick off COVID-19 vaccination Feb 1

Pursuant to the Kazakh President’s task the voluntary vaccination drive with Sputnik V vaccine will start in Kazakhstan on February 1, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s official website reads.

In accordance with the agreements reached the Karaganda pharmaceuticals complex delivered the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine to Kazakhstan. In February it will supply 112,000 doses of the vaccine, 150,000 in March, 600,000 doses monthly since April to June. Starting from April people will get the domestic vaccine QazCovid-in. Its production will start from 75,000 doses increasing monthly up to 500,000 doses. Medical workers, police, military are the first to get vaccinated.

It is noteworthy, vaccination will help curb further spread of coronavirus and the only alternative to imposing lockdown.





Volunteers vaccinated with QazCovid-in feel good





The emergency operations centre debated the epidemiological situation in Zhambyl region. The meeting was chaired by Governor Berdibek Saparbayev.





As of January 30 the region detected 5,543 coronavirus cases and 946 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. In the past week there were recorded 152 new cases. The situation becomes tense in Taraz, Shu, Zhambyl, Baizak districts. Since the outbreak 63 people died. Due to worsening of the situation the region may roll out up to 2,000 coronavirus beds, including 200 intensive care beds. All the medical facilities are provided with drugs and medical products worth KZT 7 bln.





As stated there all the volunteers vaccinated with domestic vaccine against COVID-19 feel all. As earlier reported, the mass vaccination will start in Kazakhstan in February. Two vaccines will be proposed to population, namely, Russia’s Sputnik V and Kazakhstani QazCovid-in.

38 coronavirus patients are on life support

27,794 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of January 31, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of virus spread reads.

6,393 are staying at hospitals, 254 of them are in critical condition, 54 in extremely critical condition and 38 are on life support.

COVID-19-like pneumonia: 71 new cases, 3 victims

71 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases were detected in Kazakhstan, 138 recovered while 3 people died as of January 29.

Starting from August 1 last year Kazakhstan recorded 47,858 cases, 35,743 recoveries, the death toll rose to 569.

Kazakhstan’s coronavirus tally exceeds 186,711

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,342 new coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

112 fresh cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 115 in Almaty, 15 in Shymkent, 201 in Akmola region, 18 in Aktobe region, 70 in Almaty region, 47 in Atyrau region, 79 in East Kazakhstan, 24 in Zhambyl region, 98 in West Kazakhstan, 82 in Karaganda region, 102 in Kostanay region, 6 in Kyzylorda region, 13 in Mangistau region, 252 in Pavlodar region, 96 in North Kazakhstan, 12 in Turkestan region raising the country’s coronavirus tally to 186,711.

265 people in critical condition

As of January 30 this year 27,403 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of coronavirus spread reads.

6,430 of them are staying at hospitals, 265 are in critical condition, 61 in extremely critical condition, while 43 are on life support.

Baikonur to extend quarantine until Feb 15

Baikonur city extended quarantine for two weeks more until February 15 to curb spread of coronavirus infection.

For the past two weeks the number of coronavirus cases grew there by 24 people from 1,162 to 1,186. As of today there 9 staying at hospital, no victims were reported. Since the pandemic 70 died in Baikonur from COVID-19.

E Kazakhstan prolongs restriction measures

East Kazakhstan prolonged restriction measures from January 30 until February 14, 2021, the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

Notably, three more sanitary posts to control entry/exit on the border with Almaty region were established. Cinema halls and theaters are allowed to work at 20% of seating capacity. Schools that fail to meet sanitary requirements will switch to distance teaching.

Almaty moves to ‘green zone’

As of January 31 this year the city of Almaty moved to the ‘green zone’ in terms of the spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of virus spread reads.

Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red zone’. Nur-Sultan city, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions are in the ‘yellow zone’ while the rest of the regions are in the ‘red zone’.

3 arrived from abroad tested positive for COVID-19

15 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on January 30 from Germany, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Belarus and Uzbekistan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of virus spread reads.

1,612 out of 2,059 had COVID-19 tests. The rest were taken upon arrival to the quarantine hospital to undergo PCR tests for coronavirus.

3 air passengers arrived in Kazakhstan on January 29 were tested positive for COVID-19.

















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.