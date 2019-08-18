Kazakhstan to launch Central Asia’s Got Talent

Central Asia’s Got Talent TV project will kick off on August 15 in Kazakhstan.

Khabar TV Channel will broadcast the region’s largest talent show.

The premiere of Central Asia’s Got Talent is slated for September this year. It will be broadcast across Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

The jury consists of popular singer Nurlan Abdullin of Kazakhstan, actress, singer Sitora Farmonova of Uzbekistan, well-known cinema and theater actor, people’s artist of Tajikistan Alovuddin Abdullayev.

Central Asia’s Got Talent show consists of five stages, namely, casting, open auditions, quarterfinals, semifinals and grand finale. The grand finale will be held in December this year.

