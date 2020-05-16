Kazakhstan to open religious facilities

Starting from May 18, 2020, religious services will resume operation in Kazakhstan, PM press service reports





Today at a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Preventing the Spread of the Coronavirus, chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, a number of specific decisions were made aimed at restoring the economy and ensuring employment. Thus, on May 18, 2020 religious worship objects will start their operation in compliance with sanitary standards.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.