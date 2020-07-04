Kazakhstan to report COVID-19 deaths once a week

Kazakhstan is to report its COVID-19 death cases once a week, Health Minister Alexey Tsoi told a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Thursday.
According to the minister, a decision to report COVID-19 deaths on a weekly basis will allow to avoid confusions caused by daily reports.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan has seen 1,509 COVID-19 cases over the past day, of which 981 were without symptoms.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
