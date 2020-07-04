Kazakhstan to report COVID-19 deaths once a week

Kazakhstan is to report its COVID-19 death cases once a week, Health Minister Alexey Tsoi told a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Thursday.





According to the minister, a decision to report COVID-19 deaths on a weekly basis will allow to avoid confusions caused by daily reports.





As earlier reported, Kazakhstan has seen 1,509 COVID-19 cases over the past day, of which 981 were without symptoms.

























This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.