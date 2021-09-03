Kazakhstan to set up National Geological Service

Kazakhstan will set up the National Geological Service," Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev told the Government meeting.

Kazakhstan has unique mineral raw material base. To date the countries with developed mineral raw material base work at creating conditions for attracting investments into geology and subsoil use. High quality geological information is the key to capital raising," he noted.

The National Geological Service is called to provide high quality information concerning the country’s subsoil resources and give an opportunity to combine forces of fundamental, and applied science and manufacturing.













