Kazakhstan to take part in Eurovision 2018

The European Broadcast Union declared Kazakhstan became a participant of Junior Eurovision – 2018, Khabar 24 TV Channel reports.





The song contest will be held on November 25 in Minsk, Belarus. Junior vocalists ageing from 9 to 14 years from 18 world countries will compete for the prize.









