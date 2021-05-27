Kazakhstan to take part in Eurovision 2018

The European Broadcast Union declared Kazakhstan became a participant of Junior Eurovision – 2018, Khabar 24 TV Channel reports.
The song contest will be held on November 25 in Minsk, Belarus. Junior vocalists ageing from 9 to 14 years from 18 world countries will compete for the prize.
Source: BNews.kz
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.