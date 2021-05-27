Система Orphus

Kazakhstan to take part in Eurovision 2018

26.07.2018 2330
The European Broadcast Union declared Kazakhstan became a participant of Junior Eurovision – 2018, Khabar 24 TV Channel reports.

The song contest will be held on November 25 in Minsk, Belarus. Junior vocalists ageing from 9 to 14 years from 18 world countries will compete for the prize.

Source: BNews.kz

