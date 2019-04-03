Kazakhstan to tighten security at railway stations from 1 Feb

Astana. 18 January. Kazakhstan Today - 16 railway stations of Kazakhstan are planning to introduce passenger, carry-on baggage and luggage inspection, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of Kazakhstan Railways.



The procedure will be launched on February 1 in order to ensure safety of passengers and anti-terrorism security.



According to representative of Kazakhstan Railways Zhuban Korpebayev, "this procedure will be implemented stage-by-stage: from 1 February - at Almaty-1 and Almaty-2 railway stations, from 1 April - at the railway station of Astana and from 1 June - at all other 13 railway stations."



"For this purpose, we have acquired 56 sets of special inspection equipment," he said.



In this regard, Korpebayev noted that the passengers are recommended to arrive at the railway stations timely to pass through the inspection and not to be late for their train.



Astana. 11 January. Kazakhstan Today



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.