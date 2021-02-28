Kazakhstan universities to receive academic freedom

The Kazakhstan universities will independently develop educational programs as part of academic freedom presented to them. The new draft law provides for step-by-step expansion of academic and managerial autonomy of the universities taking into account the experience of Nazarbayev University.





The amendments regulate the three main directions of the activity of universities, they are academic, managerial and financial.





Rector of Karaganda State Technical University, doctor of technical science, professor Marat Ibatov told about the innovations that would affect the quality of high education and about the new tasks that personnel of the universities will face after the introduction of a ranking system.





Marat Ibatov, rector of the Karaganda State Technical University, doctor of technical science, professor says the basis of methodological update of educational programs will be a comprehensive approach.





- Academic freedom means that the universities will have the authority to independently opt for contents of educational programs and to increase the quality of education. The university’s own educational programs will be an objective indicator of the quality of instruction in the universities. In such conditions, the universities will face a stiff competitiveness, if they do not make an attempt to increase the quality of education then they will be outsiders.





It should be noted that students are interested themselves in getting qualitative education services. In this connection, they will be presented the right to form their own education directions: Major – the deep study of disciplines in total of 129 credits, and Minor – the additional study of disciplines.





Academic freedom will make the universities more flexibles in the method of instruction, that will increase the quality of high education as a whole.





Rating stimulate universities to increase the quality of instruction of students, to develop the academic mobility, to increase the scientific and research potential. The results of the annual ratings are applied by the universities for strategic planning. The quality of education is a multi-component one, which should be taken into account when evaluating educational programs. In this connection, it is important to develop the appropriate method of rating based of correct criteria and indicators. This task should be dealt with by the Register of educational programs of the Ministry of education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan that uses the expert evaluation of employers.





New educational programs will be developed by universities taking into account the labor market. The main methodological update of educational programs will be the skills approach.





Updating of educational programs is held to eliminate the difference in competences of future specialists with the demands of the labor market. The appropriate classification of specialties of high and postgraduate education can not flexibly react on new professions. A long period procedure of agreement and introduction of each new specialty is needed. In order to eliminate it, the classification on direction of training specialists is introduced.





The main tasks of the university is to ensure the qualitative education that corresponds to the need of the labor market. In order to resolve the task, it is necessary to make the classification and competence of graduates meet the requirements of the labor market.





The new educational programs proposed by the university should be based on the professional standard, to receive approval of employers and to enter the register of educational programs of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





The development and implementation of new educational program, will require dealing with a complex of tasks related to deep analysis and estimation of the development of the labour market; to training and improvement of qualifications of scientific and pedagogical personnel in mastering digital technologies in the industry; to the creation of contemporary material and technological base of training of specialists (simulators, digital models, cyber-physical systems and so on); to ensuring the effective integration of education, science and practice.









