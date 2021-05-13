Kazakhstan will connect to One Web

At the plenary session in Majilis, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, Bagdat Mussin told when and which regions of Kazakhstan will connect to the One Web project, aimed at providing the entire planet with broadband access to the Internet using mobile satellite communications technology.





According to Bagdat Mussin, One Web plans to launch about 600 satellites.





To date, 146 satellites are already in orbit. Therefore, access to the Internet is provided all over the world. As part of providing the regions of Kazakhstan with the Internet, we held several negotiations with One Web. By the end of 2022, some settlements will be connected to the satellite Internet, " Mussin specified.





At the same time, he noted, a number of questions arose during the negotiations.





There are some questions on information security, on the provision of radio frequency lines. There are also some procedural points. We are now negotiating, but in a pilot mode, by the end of this year, in two settlements, we will provide the Internet together with One Web," he said.





The minister informed that today there are 1200 settlements in Kazakhstan that do not have Internet.





In 510 localities, the Internet quality is poor. We plan to provide them with high-quality Internet by the end of 2022. And we also plan to fully provide 1200 settlements by the end of 2022, " he said, adding that the issue of providing Internet to settlements, which has less than 50 people, is still open.





In addition, the minister stressed that Kazakhstan cooperates not only with One Web.





I would like to add that this is not only One Web, but also Starlink, and the provision of the Internet through other satellites is now actively developing. We will not be tied only to One Web, we also work with other companies", - he said.













