Kazakhstan will increase the number of flights to Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine, said the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

From February 24, Kazakhstan will open international flights from Turkestan to Istanbul with frequency of four flights per week for Kazakhstani airlines (Air Astana and SCAT)," reads the statement.

According to the report, decision was made in connection with the improving epidemiological situation.

According to the above decision, it is also allowed to increase the number of flights to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine on the following routes: Almaty - Tashkent - Almaty: from four to eight flights per week (two flights of Air Astana and Uzbekistan Airways are added); Almaty - Bishkek - Almaty: from three to five flights per week (two Air Astana flights are added); Almaty - Kiev - Almaty: from one to two flights per week (one flight by Air Astana is added), " reads the report.

The flights will be operated in strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements.





