Kazakhstani children to be vaccinated against coronavirus in schools - Tsoi

Images | open sources
Vaccination of children is traditionally carried out at the vaccination centers at the place of study, that is, in educational institutions, vaccination against coronavirus infection will also be carried out in the network of vaccination centers in the republic," he said.
He reminded that vaccination will be carried out under the consent of parents or legal representatives of a child and asked Prime Minister Askar Mamin to instruct the akimats, together with the ministries of information and public development, education and science and health, to strengthen awareness-raising work among parents.
Source: KazTAG
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.