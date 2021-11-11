Система Orphus

Kazakhstani children to be vaccinated against coronavirus in schools - Tsoi

10.11.2021, 19:46 7291
Kazakhstani children to be vaccinated against coronavirus in schools - Tsoi
Images | open sources
Children will be vaccinated against coronavirus at the place of study and in the network of vaccination centers, Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Aleksey Tsoi said on Wednesday.
 

Vaccination of children is traditionally carried out at the vaccination centers at the place of study, that is, in educational institutions, vaccination against coronavirus infection will also be carried out in the network of vaccination centers in the republic," he said.

 
He reminded that vaccination will be carried out under the consent of parents or legal representatives of a child and asked Prime Minister Askar Mamin to instruct the akimats, together with the ministries of information and public development, education and science and health, to strengthen awareness-raising work among parents.
 
Source: KazTAG
 
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan: There are no claims to 120 thousand cars from Russia, but there are about 80 thousand that violate traffic rules

10.11.2021, 19:52 7291
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan: There are no claims to 120 thousand cars from Russia, but there are about 80 thousand that violate traffic rules
Images | kazanreporter.ru
There are claims to 120 thousand cars from Russia, but there are about 80 thousand that violate traffic rules, said Yuri Kozlov, head of administrative police committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.
 

About 120 thousand cars from Russia meet the requirements established by the law "On road traffic", there are no complaints about them, they can move freely on the roads of Kazakhstan for up to one year. As for the cars taken off the register in Russia and unregistered in Kazakhstan - there are about 80 thousand of them, these cars should not be used until they are registered. Moving on the roads, they violate traffic rules," Kozlov said.

 
Source: KazTAG
 
Revaccination campaign to kick off in Kazakhstan Nov 22

10.11.2021, 09:44 7777
Revaccination campaign to kick off in Kazakhstan Nov 22
Images | open sources
Revaccination against the coronavirus infection will kick off in Kazakhstan on November 22, Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi said on Wednesday.
 
At the regular Government’s session, Minister Tsoi revealed that the revaccination will be held at the instruction of the Head of State and upon recommendation of the special commission for immunization of the population.
 
According to him, the revaccination campaign is set to be divided into two stages. Since healthcare workers, teachers and employees of national law-enforcement agencies were the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19, they are the first in line for revaccination.
 
People aged 60 and over and those with negative antigen tests are eligible for revaccination within the first stage as well, the minister added. The rest of the population will be revaccinated within the framework of the second stage.
 
Minister Tsoi asked akims (governors) of the regions and akims (mayors) of the cities to arrange the revaccination campaign locally starting from November 22.
 
Earlier Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to start the revaccination campaign countrywide.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Police began inspection after posting a video of a killed wolf

09.11.2021, 17:06 36019
Police began inspection after posting a video of a killed wolf
Images | screen from video
In the Turkestan region, the police are conducting an inspection over a video with a killed wolf posted on social networks.
 
Earlier on social networks, a Kazakhstani posted a video with a killed wolf.
 

Employees of the local police of the Turkestan region PD are conducting an inspection in relation to the persons who shot the animal, and it is also being found out whether they have a permit to hunt," the regional police department said in a statement.

 
If the fact of illegal shooting of a wolf is confirmed, then the issue of liability under Part 1 of Art. 382 of the Administrative Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Violation of requirements for the use of animal world and rules of hunting" will be considered, added the press service.


 
