Kazakhstani Imanbek wins Top Dance/Electronic Song at Billboard Awards

Kazakhstani Imanbek Zeikenov won the Top Dance/Electronic Song category at Billboard Awards for his remix of SAINt JHN’s "Roses".

Just got Billboard Award for Roses! +1 to collection!" reads Imanbek’s post on Instagram.

On March 15, 2021, Kazakhstani Imanbek won Grammy in the Best Remixed Recording nomination for his remix of SAINt JHN’s Roses.









