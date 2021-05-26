Kazakhstani Imanbek wins Top Dance/Electronic Song at Billboard Awards

Grammy Award-winning Kazakhstani Imanbek Zeikenov took to his Instagram account to announce that won the Top Dance/Electronic Song category at Billboard Awards.
Just got Billboard Award for Roses! +1 to collection!" reads Imanbek’s post on Instagram.
On March 15, 2021, Kazakhstani Imanbek won Grammy in the Best Remixed Recording nomination for his remix of SAINt JHN’s Roses.
Source: Kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.