Kazakhstani Imanbek wins Top Dance/Electronic Song at Billboard Awards

24.05.2021 4942
Kazakhstani Imanbek Zeikenov won the Top Dance/Electronic Song category at Billboard Awards for his remix of SAINt JHN’s "Roses".
 
Grammy Award-winning Kazakhstani Imanbek Zeikenov took to his Instagram account to announce that won the Top Dance/Electronic Song category at Billboard Awards.
 

Just got Billboard Award for Roses! +1 to collection!" reads Imanbek’s post on Instagram.

 
On March 15, 2021, Kazakhstani Imanbek won Grammy in the Best Remixed Recording nomination for his remix of SAINt JHN’s Roses.

Source: Kazinform

 
