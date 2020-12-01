Kazakhstani Karakat Bashanova took second place at Junior Eurovision 2020

12-year-old Karakat Bashanova, who represented Kazakhstan at the XVIII prestigious song contest "Junior Eurovision-2020", took second place, losing to the participant Valentina from France, Kazpravda.kz reports.

Karakat performed second with the song "Forever" and appeared in the form of an angel soaring above the ground surrounded by stars.

Karakat dedicated the song "Forever" to her father, whom she lost at the age of 7.

Poland was the organizer of the competition this year, but due to the pandemic, the participants performed in a studio in their countries.

Contestants from 12 countries competed for the winner's place: Kazakhstan, Germany, the Netherlands, Serbia, Belarus, Poland, Georgia, Malta, Russia, Spain, Ukraine, and France. All participants are from 9 to 14 years old. Their performances were specially prepared for the competition.

Performer Valentina from France became the winner of the competition with 200 points. Kazakhstani Karakat Bashanova won the second place - 152 points. The third place belongs to the representative from Spain - 133 points.

Karakat Bashanova won the right to represent Kazakhstan at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest after winning the National Selection on September 26. Among about 700 participants, she was among the 30 semi-finalists by the decision of the jury, and then, following the results of a 10-day online voting, Karakat was among the finalists of the National Selection. In the final, 12 contestants performed original songs written by eminent composers of the country.

















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.