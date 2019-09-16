Kazakhstani lands not for sale – President

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to stop speculation about the sale of Kazakhstani lands to foreigners.

In his State-of-the-Nation Address President Tokayev declared that Kazakhstani lands are not for sale to foreigners.

However, it is our goal to ensure efficient use of the land, the President said, while addressing the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers on Monday.

