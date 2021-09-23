Kazakhstani people overpaid 245 billion tenge for food in January-July, Majilisman says

Images | open sources
For the period from January to July 2021, the volume of retail food sales amounted to T2.3 trillion, the price increase amounted to 10.6%, that means that people in Kazakhstan overpaid T245 billion for food," he said.
According to him, in March, the National Bank adopted a strategy for monetary policy until 2030. It aims to stabilize consumer prices and reduce inflation with a target of 4-6% for 2021-22.
In reality, in his opinion, prices differ from income and official statistics.
The official figure for food prices to rise by 11.4% is too much. But even this figure masks the reality. Prices for some important groups of goods have risen above 50%," he added.
Source: KazTAG
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.