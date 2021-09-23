Kazakhstani people overpaid 245 billion tenge for food in January-July, Majilisman says

Images | open sources

Kazakhstani people overpaid KZT245 billion only for food in January-July 2021, said Aikyn Konurov, Majilis deputy.

For the period from January to July 2021, the volume of retail food sales amounted to T2.3 trillion, the price increase amounted to 10.6%, that means that people in Kazakhstan overpaid T245 billion for food," he said.

According to him, in March, the National Bank adopted a strategy for monetary policy until 2030. It aims to stabilize consumer prices and reduce inflation with a target of 4-6% for 2021-22.

In reality, in his opinion, prices differ from income and official statistics.

The official figure for food prices to rise by 11.4% is too much. But even this figure masks the reality. Prices for some important groups of goods have risen above 50%," he added.













