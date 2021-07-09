Kazakhstani schoolchildren pocket 5 medals at Int’l Math Olympiad

The Olympiad took place online from June 29 to July 5 in Moldova and brought together 132 contestants from 22 countries.
The Kazakhstani team represented by six students from Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Pavlodar cities – winners of the National Olympiad - took third place overall.
Raiymbek Baishuak and Miron Yurkevich claimed gold medals, Mukhammed Nagashbek– silver, and Sultanbek Baizhanov and Damir Nurlanov – bronze.
Source: Kazinform
