Kazakhstani teachers to receive extra money for overtime work

Kazakhstani teachers will be paid extra money for overtime work. This was announced by the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Aymagambetov at a briefing in the CCS, Kazpravda.kz reports.





This is the usual system. A teacher’s working hours at school is 18 hours. If a teacher works 25 hours, the school's accounting department will have to pay wages from the local budget. This is not the extra payment, but the salary established by legislation. If a teacher has 25-27 hours, there will be an additional payment," Aymagambetov said.





At the same time, the minister noted earlier that compensation for teachers on duty classes when infected with COVID-19 at work will not be paid.













