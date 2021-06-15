Kazakhstanis are asked to refrain from traveling to Lake Kobeituz

picture: astanatimes.com

Lake Kobeituz is considered unsafe for human health, the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev said at the reporting public convention.

Last year, the local akimat had the water and its salt checked and the conclusion was that this water and salt has a very high content of heavy metals. Taking the opportunity, I ask people to limit their travels to Kobeituz, "Mirzagaliyev said.

The minister assured that he would talk with the regional akim in the coming days in order to receive updated information on the lake.

Last year, the regional akimat set up a cordon, which cannot be crossed. And in general, the lake itself is unsafe for people's health," the minister added.

In August 2020, it was reported that high concentrations of toxic elements had been found in the pink lake of Kobeituz.













