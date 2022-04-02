Kazakhstanis may again enter South Korea without visas

Images | polisia.kz

The Almaty Police Department said that they received reports of mines in seven objects, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

"Currently, emergency operational services of the city are checking a number of objects for their mining. In the morning, there were reports of allegedly "planted explosive devices at seven objects. Three of them have been checked. The information turned out to be false and was not confirmed. The work is in progress. The verification is carried out using special equipment. Of course, according to the algorithm, visitors to the facilities are being evacuated. Citizens are asked to treat with understanding the security measures taken," the city's PD informed.

The police added that they received reports of mining in three banks, and they have already been checked. All are working normally.

They also check two trading houses, Almaty International Airport and an educational institution.

Meanwhile, Almaty International Airport confirmed that information had been received about a bomb planted in the terminal area.

According to the safety protocol, passengers and personnel were evacuated," the information says.