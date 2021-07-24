Kazakhstanis to watch the Olympic Games live

IMAGES | OLYMPICS.COM

The press service of the RTRC "Kazakhstan" announced the end of negotiations with the Japanese company Dentsu Inc. regarding the acquisition of licensing rights to show the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.





The result of the negotiations was an agreement on the acquisition by Qazaqstan, Qazsport and Khabar TV channels of the rights to broadcast the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing at an affordable cost," the press service of the republican television and radio corporation noted.





The 2020 Summer Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo. Kazakhstani athletes won 97 Olympic licenses in 27 sports, RTRC recalled.





The schedule of the Olympic competitions on TV channels will be published additionally," the company added.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.