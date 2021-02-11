Kazakhstanis will have to wear masks until at least 2021 end

Kazakhstanis will have to wear masks until at least the end of 2021, the head of the Committee for Sanitary-Epidemiological Control of the Health Ministry, Aizhan Yesmagambetova, said at the CCS briefing.





To achieve herd immunity, 10 million people need to be vaccinated. We probably all understand that it is impossible to vaccinate such a number of people in 1-2 months, even if the vaccine is available in full. Therefore, it will take the rest of the year, and probably the next year too. Before the collective immunity is formed, it is necessary to wear masks, "Aizhan Yesmagambetova said, adding that it takes about a month and a half to develop antibodies. It is also known that not everyone develops immunity. There is always such statistics that 5 percent of people do not respond to the vaccine, they do not form the immune response. That is why, we’ll continue to wear masks until collective immunity is formed.









